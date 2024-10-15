Auto recap, Oct 14: Indian auto market sees strong growth, Raptee e-bike launch

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, October 14.

Indian auto market sees strong growth in September, two-wheelers lead the charge

The Indian automotive industry witnessed a mixed bag of results as it posted a growth of 13.1 per cent in terms of domestic sales in September 2024. The data revealed by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) revealed that the industry saw domestic sales of 24,21,368 units in the month of September 2024 as compared to 21,41,461 units domestically sold in the same period last year. Meanwhile, during the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, the industry saw a growth of 8.9 per cent in terms of domestic sales to 66,63,875 units. In contrast, the industry saw domestic sales of 61,16,773 units during the same period last year.

Also Read : Indian auto market sees strong growth in September, two-wheelers lead the charge. Check details

Raptee.HV launches its first electric bike at ₹ 2.39 lakh

Chennai-based electric two-wheeler startup, Raptee.HV has launched its debutante product, the Raptee T 30 electric motorcycle. Comparing it to a 250 cc-300 cc bike, the electric motorcycle has been priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-bike gets four colour options - Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey and Eclipse Black.

Also Read : Raptee.HV launches its first electric bike at ₹2.39 lakh

Royal Enfield launches updated range of scale models

(Also read: Want a Royal Enfield Classic that fits anywhere? Check this limited edition masterpiece)

Indian two-wheeler maker, Royal Enfield is known for its extensive range of bikes which come in all sizes, quite literally. While the bike maker has been quite aggressive with the launches of its engine-powered two-wheelers, it has now re-launched its range of scale models. First launched in 2022, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 limited edition 1:3 scale model is now available for a flash sale on October 15, 2024, at 12:15 pm.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: