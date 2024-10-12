Auto recap, Oct 11: Citroen Basalt crash test, Tesla Cyber unveiled and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, October 11.

India Bike Week dates announced

India Bike Week 2024 returns to Vagator, Goa on December 6-7, featuring motorcycles, music artists, and a flea market. Attendees can expect new bike launches, custom builds, and discounts on gear. The artist lineup is yet to be confirmed.

(Read more: India Bike Week 2024 dates announced, to be held in Goa on December 6-7)

Citroen Basalt crash test

Citroen Basalt has secured a four star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It secured 26.19 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 35.90 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. The crash tests were conducted in August with the top-spec Turbo Max variant tested.

(Read more: Citroen Basalt scores 4-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result)

Tesla Cybercab unveiled

Tesla has officially introduced its highly awaited series of robotaxis, revealing two entirely autonomous models named the ‘Cybercab’ and the ‘Robovan’. The announcement took place during a private event held near Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, with production slated to commence in 2026.

(Read more: Tesla Cybercab robotaxis are here. And the world may never be the same again)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh sales milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has established itself as a successful offering for the manufacturer, achieving a noteworthy sales milestone. In just 17.3 months since its launch in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has exceeded the two lakh sales threshold. This crossover, which is based on the Baleno. The manufacturer has revealed that the top five markets for the Fronx are NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh sales milestone since launch)

Tata Harrier EV to come with AWD terrain modes

A recently disclosed design patent from Tata Motors has unveiled various terrain modes that may be introduced in its forthcoming SUVs. The patent illustration features a rotary knob that includes seven distinct terrain settings, such as Snow, Road, Gravel, and Mud, among others. It is anticipated that Tata Motors will begin to provide all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive capabilities in its electric SUVs, starting with the Harrier EV.

(Read more: Tata Harrier EV to come with AWD terrain modes)

