Auto recap, Nov 9: Renault Duster India comeback, top motorcycles at EICMA 2024

Renault Duster to return to India soon? Spyshots trigger speculation

Renault India is finally working on expanding its lineup in the Indian market. After years of speculation, it seems like the Duster will finally make its comeback in India. Test mules of the compact SUV were spotted on Indian roads. As of now, a launch timeline is not clear but we can expect Renault to launch the SUV in the first half of 2025. The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.

Aprilia Tuareg Rally breaks cover as hardcore version of Tuareg 660 ADV

Aprilia has unveiled the Tuareg Rally at EICMA 2024. As the name suggests, it is a hardcore off-road version of the standard Tuareg 660. The motorcycle gets a bunch of changes to make it more capable. The inspiration for the Tuareg Rally comes from Aprilia’s rally racing motorcycle, which won them the Africa Eco Race in its first attempt. Powered by a 659 cc engine, it comes with reduced weight and enhanced off-road capabilities. Upgrades include a new exhaust, taller handlebar, and improved suspension, alongside cosmetic changes like a Rally replica livery.

Audi AG announces new EV brand for China

Audi has revealed its new EV sub-brand for China in collaboration with local partner Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) and the new brand is called AUDI. We understand your confusion but the German automaker says it shows a connection to and differentiation from the parent company. The new AUDI brand swaps the four-ring logo in favour of bolder ‘AUDI’ lettering on the car and the manufacturer showcased its first offering from the brand with the new AUDI E concept.

