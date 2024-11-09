Auto recap, Nov 8: Maruti Dzire crash test, Mahindra teases interior of new EVs

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, November 6.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e interior teased

Mahindra and Mahindra have released the teaser of the interior of the BE 6e and XEV 9e. The BEV 6e getting a dual screen layout, while the XEV 9e will get a triple screen layout. Both models get a massive panoramic sunroof, a nearly squared steering wheel with what appear to be haptic buttons and an illuminated ‘BE’ logo. The steering wheel also gets toggle buttons as well as ADAS aids on the right side. The paddle shifters are also visible for regen duties.

(Read more: Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e interior teased ahead of global debut on November 26)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire scores 5 stars in GNCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki voluntarily sent Dzire to Global NCAP for a crash test. It scored an overall rating of 5 stars. The adult safety rating was rated at 5 stars whereas child protection was rated 4 stars. The new Dzire comes with six airbags as standard apart from several other safety-related highlights like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD and a 360-degree camera.

(Read more: Latest Dzire becomes first Maruti to achieve perfect five-star Global NCAP crash rating)

Honda Activa Electric scooter to be unveiled on November 27

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has extended an invitation to the media for what is considered one of its most significant models in recent years. The company has provided a teaser with the phrase “Watts Ahead," suggesting the introduction of its first electric scooter in India. Speculation indicates that this inaugural e-scooter may be named the Honda Activa Electric, aiming to capitalize on the success of the renowned brand.

(Read more: Honda Activa Electric scooter to be unveiled on November 27)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: