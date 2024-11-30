Auto recap, Nov 29: BMW M2 launched, Volkswagen receives tax evasion notice

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, November 29.

Volkswagen India receives tax evasion notice

Volkswagen India has received a notice dated Sept. 30 for evading $1.4 billion in taxes by "wilfully" paying lesser import tax on components for its Audi, VW and Skoda cars, a document shows. Instead of 30-35 per cent import tax in India under rules for CKD, or completely knocked down units, Volkswagen paid 5 - 15 per cent.

BMW Motorrad India to increase prices

BMW Motorrad has announced a price increase of up to 2.5% for all its motorcycle models, effective January 1, 2025. This follows Ducati India's similar announcement, encouraging buyers to take advantage of year-end discounts on existing stock due to rising input costs and inflation pressures.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4, based on the Panigale V4, introduces lighter Brembo brakes, a new 6.9-inch display, and a powerful Desmosedici Stradale engine. Enhanced chassis design and advanced suspension improve performance and rider comfort, making it a compelling motorcycle for enthusiasts.

Delhi EV policy extended

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy has been extended for four months, allowing EV buyers to benefit until March 31, 2025. This extension aims to combat pollution and promote electric vehicle adoption in the capital, with subsidies and tax reliefs continuing during this period.

BMW M2 launched in India

BMW's M2 sports coupe combines a 3.0-litre engine with 473 bhp, advanced safety features, and a sleek design. Launched in India at ₹1.03 crore, it offers options like a six-speed manual, adaptive LED headlights, and customizable interior trims.

