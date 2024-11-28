Auto recap, Nov 27: Honda Activa e and QC 1 unveiled, Tata reduces prices of iRA and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, November 2.

Honda Activa e and QC 1 revealed

Honda has launched two electric scooters, Activa E and QC 1, with varying power outputs and ranges. The Activa E offers 102 km per charge, while the QC 1 provides 80 km. Bookings start January 1, 2025, with sales beginning in Spring 2025. The prices for both the products will be revealed in January 2025.

(Read more: Honda Activa e, QC 1 revealed. Check range, booking, price details)

2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 Sportback breaks cover globally

Audi has unveiled the 2025 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models featuring a sharper design, mild-hybrid tech, and a new PPC platform. The Sportbacks offer sportier aesthetics, advanced tech, and a reduced cargo space of 1,415 liters, with deliveries set to start in Europe by December 2024.

Audi debuted the latest generation Q5 and SQ5 SUVs earlier this year in September and these were built on a new modular PPC platform. The updated powertrains feature mild-hybrid tech and a seven-speed DCT and the cars come with new design elements and a refreshed aesthetic. The latest Sportback versions take it a step further with sportier style cues and a sloping roofline that merges effortlessly with the revamped rear-end design.

(Read more: 2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 Sportback breaks cover globally, deliveries to start in December)

Tata Motors slashes prices of iRA connected tech

Tata Motors has slashed the annual subscription fee for its iRA-connected car services to ₹1,999 from ₹3,500, making it more affordable. The service enhances user experience, offering features like vehicle status, remote commands, and roadside assistance even to non-subscribers.

Through the application, owners of Tata car vehicles can book a service, buy accessories, request roadside assistance, earn and spend Tata Neu coins on select services, purchase value-added services and place valuation requests using this service. With the annual subscription of Tata iRA, car owners get access to additional connected services such as the vehicle's status, remote commands, geo-fencing, safety and security, navigation, charging and fuel assistance, health monitoring and more.

(Read more: Tata Motors slashes iRA-connected car tech subscription prices. Here's how much)

