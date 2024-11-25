Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Nov 24: Toyota Innova Hycross Sales Milestone, Bmw Price Hike & More…

Auto recap, Nov 24: Toyota Innova Hycross sales milestone, BMW price hike & more…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Nov 2024, 06:55 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, November 24.

Toyota Innova Hycross crosses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has surpassed a new milestone of selling one lakh units of the Innova Hycross range. The popular MPV, which was launched in India in November 2022, achieved a new milestone two years after being introduced here. Based on the Toyota Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross comes with a slightly edgier design. The Innova Hycross is a more premium iteration of the Innova Crysta, which is available at a starting price of 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross crosses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

BMW announces price hike, effective from January 2025

BMW India has announced a price hike for its luxury cars in the country, which will be effective from January 1 next year. This comes immediately after its arch-rival Mercedes-Benz announced a price hike that was announced earlier this week and will be effective from January 2025. With this move, the BMW cars in India will see a price hike ranging up to three per cent across the lineup. The spectrum of price hikes will vary depending on different models. BMW has not revealed a reason behind the price revision. However, the price hike is likely to be attributed to higher input costs, which have resulted in higher production costs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 37.90 - 46.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : BMW follows Mercedes-Benz, announces price hike effective from this date

India-bound 2025 Kia EV6 showcased at LA Auto Show

(Also read: India-bound 2025 Kia EV6 showcased at LA Auto Show. Gets enhanced tech, performance and new design)

The South Korean carmaker’s first ever electric vehicle, the Kia EV6 has been updated for 2025. The 2025 Kia EV6 was recently showcased at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. The vehicle was first unveiled in South Korea earlier this year. The 2025 update of the Kia EV6 brings loads of upgrades over the current model in terms of design, technology and performance. The 2025 Kia EV6 is expected to make its India debut soon, given the company had recently filed the design patent for the EV in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2024, 06:55 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Innova Hycross BMW luxury car Kia EV6 Kia EV6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS