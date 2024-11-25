Auto recap, Nov 24: Toyota Innova Hycross sales milestone, BMW price hike & more…

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, November 24.

Toyota Innova Hycross crosses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has surpassed a new milestone of selling one lakh units of the Innova Hycross range. The popular MPV, which was launched in India in November 2022, achieved a new milestone two years after being introduced here. Based on the Toyota Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross comes with a slightly edgier design. The Innova Hycross is a more premium iteration of the Innova Crysta, which is available at a starting price of ₹19.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW announces price hike, effective from January 2025

BMW India has announced a price hike for its luxury cars in the country, which will be effective from January 1 next year. This comes immediately after its arch-rival Mercedes-Benz announced a price hike that was announced earlier this week and will be effective from January 2025. With this move, the BMW cars in India will see a price hike ranging up to three per cent across the lineup. The spectrum of price hikes will vary depending on different models. BMW has not revealed a reason behind the price revision. However, the price hike is likely to be attributed to higher input costs, which have resulted in higher production costs.

India-bound 2025 Kia EV6 showcased at LA Auto Show

The South Korean carmaker’s first ever electric vehicle, the Kia EV6 has been updated for 2025. The 2025 Kia EV6 was recently showcased at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. The vehicle was first unveiled in South Korea earlier this year. The 2025 update of the Kia EV6 brings loads of upgrades over the current model in terms of design, technology and performance. The 2025 Kia EV6 is expected to make its India debut soon, given the company had recently filed the design patent for the EV in India.

