Auto Recap, Nov 21: Honda Activa swappable battery, 2025 BMW M5 launched

Honda Activa Electric to get a dual swappable battery:

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has teased the use of a dual-swappable battery tech in its yet-to-be-unveiled Honda Activa Electric scooter. In a previous teaser, it was also hinted that Activa E will get a range of 104 km on 100 per cent battery charge in standard mode. The scooter is expected to be launched in two different trims featuring either a digital instrument cluster or a multi-colour TFT display option. The scooter aims to be the quintessential family-friendly scooter with modest performance while saving on fuel costs. The Activa E is also anticipated to have a swing-arm motor like its competitors, the Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1.

BMW launches 2025 M5 in India at ₹ 1.99 crores:

The new BMW 2025 M5 is now available in India priced at 1.99 crores, ex-showroom with a hybrid V8 engine producing a combined horsepower of 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The German sedan has now been revamped with an assertive exterior in comparison to the standard 5 series. The addition of the hybrid setup has led to the M5 putting on 500 kg of weight. Despite the added weight, the car is capable of reaching from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. The luxury sports mobile has received multiple upgrades in safety, comfort, handling and assistive technology fronts which combine to make it an enticing choice.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV unveiled internationally:

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 9 SUV internationally, its third and largest-yet electric automobile following the brand's aim of introducing 23 new electric vehicles by 2030. The SUV gets a 110.3kWh battery pack which allows for a claimed range of almost 620 km. However, remains to be determined whether the SUV will be launched in India. The SUV comes equipped with two 12-inch displays for the driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment system. There is also a BOSE sound system along with the inclusion of other luxurious comfort features such as the Dynamic Body Care System.

Citroen C3 Aircross scores zero safety rating at Latin NCAP crash test

The C3 Aircross SUV from the French auto giant failed to impress at the Lating NCAP crash test. The SUV, made in Brazil, returned empty handed with zero safety rating. The Brazil-spec C3 Aircross is different from the one sold in India in terms of safety features on offer. The model put under test had two airbags as standard compared to six offered with the India-spec version.

