Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Nov 20: Honda Cars Discount, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Debut & More

Auto recap, Nov 20: Honda cars discount, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 debut & more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 07:22 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, November 20.

Is this the best time to buy a Honda Amaze? Over 1 lakh discount on offer

Honda Cars is offering massive discounts on its models like Amaze, City, City hybrid sedans and Elevate SUVs in November. The benefits one can get are worth more than 1 lakh for driving home in one of these cars, based on the model they choose. The discount offer will remain valid till the end of the month. Honda is preparing to launch the facelift version of the Amaze next month. The sedan, along with some of the other Honda models, gets the biggest discount rates this month.

Also Read : Is this the best time to buy Honda Amaze? Over 1 lakh discount on offer before facelift launch

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda CD 110 Dream
Engine Icon109.0 cc Mileage Icon65.0 kmpl
₹ 49,336 - 74,401
Compare View Offers
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 - 10.27 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hero HF 100
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,018
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon114 kmph
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.93 - 2.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon114 kmph
₹ 2 - 2.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 breaks cover

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the new Goan Classic 350 ahead of its launch. The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the Classic 350 but gets a different look and feel that sets it apart. The new Goan Classic 350 will go on sale on November 23, 2024, and will be the fifth bike to be based on the J-Series platform.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 breaks cover as new Classic 350-based bobber

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets costlier

(Also read: Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets costlier as carmaker withdraws entry-level variant)

French auto giant Citroen has pulled out the entry-level variant of the C5 Aircross, its most expensive SUV in India. The carmaker has officially withdrawn the Feel variant of the premium SUV from its website. The C5 Aircross is now available only in Shine variant. The SUV, which marked Citroen's entry in India in April 2021, will see its price go up by more than 3 lakh after the removal of the entry-level variant.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 07:22 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda City Honda Amaze Honda Elevate Elevate City Amaze Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Clasic 350 Goan Classic 350 Citroen C5 Aircross Citroen C5 Aircross
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS