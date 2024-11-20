Auto recap, Nov 19: Nissan starts exporting Magnite, TVS updates Apache RTR 160 4V

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, November 19.

Nissan begins export of Magnite SUV:

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has shipped off the first batch of the new Magnite SUV to global markets. The carmaker despatched around 2,700 units of the SUV which was launched in October this year at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magnite SUVs exported are headed to South Africa, the first country in the world to get the latest version of the sub-compact SUV. Nissan has so far sold more than 1.50 lakh units of the Magnite and is the carmaker's best-selling model in India.

Exclusive discount, priority booking for Kylaq buyers:

Skoda has rolled out a Kylaq Club meant for the early adopters of its latest SUV with priority booking and exclusive discounts even before the booking window begins. Skoda will open bookings for the Kylaq sub-compact SUV, its first in India, on December 2 after it was launched earlier this month at a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The benefits offered for early buyers of Kylaq SUV include 25 per cent lower booking amount, priority booking window of two hours ahead of others and a special discount of up to ₹2,000 on purchase of accessories worth ₹10,000 or more.

TVS launches updated Apache RTR 160 4V with new features:

TVS Motor has updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with additional features and more upgrades. The motorcycle has been launched at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). In its latest avatar, the bike comes with USD Front Suspension, TVS SmartXonnect TM technology which now enables Bluetooth connectivity as well as offer turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and voice assist among others. TVS is also offering Glide Through Technology (GTT) to offer seamless ride in heavy traffic.

Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid waiting period reduces:

The Innova HyCross MPV, which has seen the highest demand among all Toyota cars in India, has seen its waiting period come down from nearly a year in recent times. The three-row MPV with strong hybrid technology can now be brought home within eight months of its booking. The waiting period on the petrol-only version of the MPV has also gone down to around six months. These waiting periods may vary depending on dealers and locations.

Royal Enfield teases upcoming Goan Classic 350:

Royal Enfield has dropped a new teaser hinting at the Goan Classic 350's engine and colour options. The teaser video shows a glimpse of the single-cylinder J-series engine powering the Goan Classic 350. It also revealed a variety of vibrant, kaleidoscopic animations with ‘RE’ badge at the centre to hint at the various paint schemes the bike will offer. Royal Enfield will launch the Goan Classic 350 in India on November 23.

