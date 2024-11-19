Auto recap, Nov 18: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara spied, New Toyota Camry launch & more

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, November 18.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara spied on Indian roads ahead of launch

One of the most anticipated electric vehicles in recent times has been the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The first ever EV from the largest carmaker in India was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of eVX concept. Later in 2024, the production version of the EV was showcased in Italy. Now, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been spied testing on the Indian roads. Ready to make its debut in India during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be produced at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant for both domestic and export markets. Recently a camouflaged unit of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was spied on Delhi Gurugram highway.

Next-gen Toyota Camry India launch on December 11

The next-generation Toyota Camry sedan will be launched in India on 11th December. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry 2024 is already available globally and will be assembled locally in India to achieve more competitive pricing. This will mark the hybrid sedan's 11 years in India since Toyota first introduced the car in the country.

VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter launched in India at ₹ 1.29 lakh

The VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter has finally been launched in India and it will be available at a starting price of ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier this year, Italian electric two-wheeler brand Velocifero (VLF) announced its entry into the Indian auto market. The brand is partnering with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., which is going to look after the manufacturing and distribution of VLF products starting with the Tennis 1500W. The VLF Tennis is globally available in two variants, but the Indian markets will receive the 1500W variant. The e-scooter will be manufactured locally at a plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. VLF is now the second Italian two-wheeler brand to manufacture its products in India, with Aprilia having a manufacturing facility in Baramati.

