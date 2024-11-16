Auto recap, Nov 15: BMW M340i launched, Skoda and VW cars recalled and more

The automotive industry functions at a rapid pace, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, November 15.

Kawasaki India has introduced the 2025 ZX-4RR in the Indian market, priced at ₹9.42 lakh ex-showroom, reflecting an increase of ₹32,000. This year's model features a new colour scheme named Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White. Aside from this updated colour option, there are no modifications to the motorcycle. It remains available through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and is equipped with a four-cylinder engine.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers

(Read more: 2025 Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at ₹9.42 lakh)

Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus recalled

Skoda and Volkswagen have listed a voluntary recall for the Taigun, Virtus, Kushaq and Slavia. According to the manufacturers, a total of 52 models have been affected, including 38 units of Taigun and Virtus and 14 units of Kushaq and Slavia. The affected models were manufactured between November 29, 2023, and, January 20, 2024.

The listing suggests that there is a concern regarding the quality of the weld seam on the 'track control arm,' which may not have been executed correctly during the welding process. If this component were to fail, it could result in a sudden loss of vehicle control and stability, happening without any warning signs.

(Read more: Skoda and Volkswagen recall Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq and Virtus. Here's why)

Ola Electric to soon start manufacturing electric motorcycles

Almost three months following the introduction of its inaugural electric motorcycle, the Roadster, in India, Ola Electric, the country's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is preparing to deliver the initial units to its customers. Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO and Founder of Ola Electric, has announced that the company is nearing the commencement of production for the electric motorcycle unveiled in August of this year. In addition to the entry-level Roadster, Ola Electric has presented three additional electric bike models and intends to swiftly establish a strong presence in the market with a diverse range of products.

(Read more: Ola Electric to soon start manufacturing electric motorcycles: Bhavish Aggarwal)

Mercedes-Benz announces price hike

Mercedes-Benz India will increase vehicle prices by 3% from January 1, 2025, due to rising material costs and inflation. Existing and future bookings for vehicles not in stock will have price protection until December 31.

(Read more: Mercedes-Benz cars announces price hike from New Year)

MG Motor gifts Windsor EVs to Indian athletes who won medals at Paris Olympics

JSW MG Motor India and JSW Sports have rewarded Indian athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics held earlier this year. The Olympians have all been presented with a brand new Windsor EV to commemorate their achievements. Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale and Aman Sehrawat are few names who got the new Windsor EV.

(Read more: MG Motor gifts Windsor EVs to Indian athletes who won medals at Paris Olympics)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: