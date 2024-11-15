Auto recap, Nov 14: Mahindra SUVs safety ratings out, KTM launches big bikes

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Thursday, November 14.

Mahindra SUVs score perfect five at Bharat NCAP crash tests

Mahindra's flagship SUVs Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO and XUV400 electric SUV have sailed through the latest crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP. All three models have returned with five-star safety ratings. This is the first time that Bharat NCAP has tested any omdel from the Mahindra stable. It is also the first time that these Mahindra SUVs have undergone any crash tests since their launches. The biggest highlight was Thar Roxx scoring 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection test. It is the first SUV with ladder-on-frame chassis to go through the test.

KTM rides in big bikes to India

Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer KTM went on a spree of launches on Thursday with as many as 11 motorcycles launched including mid-size adventure and off-road bikes. The biggest highlight was the launch of 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R motorcycles which have been priced at ₹14.50 lakh and ₹15.80 lakh respectively. Other bikes launched include 1290 Super Adventure R and the 1390 Super Duke R, the two most expensive in its lineup priced up to ₹22.96 lakh. KTM also launched its MX and off-road bikes at starting price of ₹4.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi opens bookings for Q7 facelift SUV

German auto giant Audi has initiated the booking process for the upcoming Q7 facelift SUV in India. One will be able to book the SUV for a token amount of ₹2 lakh. The 2025 Audi Q7 will be locally manufactured at the company’s Aurangabad plant and will be launched on November 28. It will several upgrades to its exterior design, while the cabin will see minimal changes. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and BMW X5.

Tata adds new features to Harrier and Safari SUVs

Tata Motors has made updates to its flagship offerings, the Harrier and the Safari. With the new update, both the Tata Harrier and the Safari now get Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) level two features. The updates to the vehicle are made via OTA updates. The new features include lane keep assist and auto emergency braking. Both SUVs already had ADAS features like traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, rear collision warning and overtaking assist. With the new update, both the SUVs now feature 12 functionalities under their ADAS suite.

Delhi restricts entry of older diesel, petrol vehicles as it implements GRAP 3

Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has implemented stricter restrictions on movement of vehicles under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage three. Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

