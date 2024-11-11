Auto recap, Nov 10: First Jaguar EV, Kushaq seven-seater SUV, EV9 goes offroading

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, November 10.

Jaguar to launch its first electric vehicle by 2026

The Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker, Jaguar is now entering a period of great transformation with a strong bias towards a fully electrified lineup. The first of the three EV models in the plan is currently under test and is expected to make it to retail by the summer of 2026 only. Jaguar is also scheduled to showcase an in-development, four-door electric sedan concept in the USA in December 2024 as a part of an initiative to give customers and enthusiasts a first-hand look at the brand's all-electric future.

Skoda Kushaq SUV to receive a seven-seater variant

Skoda Kushaq is one of the most successful products from the Czech automaker in India. Within a short span of the launch, the SUV has garnered a lot of attention. It has also become one of the bestsellers from the Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker in India. In fact, the success of this SUV has propelled Skoda to bring the newly launched sub-compact SUV Kylaq, which competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO in one of the most competitive segments of Indian passenger vehicle market. Now, Skoda is mulling the idea of launching a seven-seater version of the Kushaq.

Kia EV9 goes off-roading with this new concept model unveiled at SEMA 2024

Kia America has recently unveiled new concept EVs at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The two custom-built concept models have been designed for an adventure off-roading lifestyle and these are the Kia EV9 ADVNTR and the PV5 WKNDR concept models. While the EV9 electric SUV has been in the global markets for a while and was recently brought to India, the PV5 EV is part of Kia’s newly debuted line of Purpose Beyond Vehicles (PBVs).

