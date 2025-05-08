Auto recap, May 7: Benelli TRK 502 launch, Lexus LM 350h booking, discount on Honda cars & more…

Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping up with developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, May 7.

2025 Benelli TRK 502 launched at ₹ 6.20 lakh with new features & hardware

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 has been launched in India, bringing substantial upgrades to the middleweight adventure tourer. The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 arrives in two variants, with the TRK 502 priced at ₹6.20 lakh, while the TRK 502X is priced at ₹6.70 lakh. Both variants have seen a price hike of ₹35,000 compared to the older versions. Moreover, the new yellow paint scheme on the TRK 502X commands an even higher price tag of ₹6.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Lexus LM 350h bookings reopened in India. Check details

Lexus India has announced the reopening of bookings for the LM 350h. The Lexus LM 350h was launched in India in March 2024. However, later in September 2024, the bookings for the luxury MPV were halted in order to cater to the existing orders amid the ongoing supply challenges. Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, acknowledged customers' patience and ongoing interest in the LM 350h, noting that the reopening of bookings reflects the demand for the model. He said the decision also aligns with Lexus India's focus on meeting customer expectations and providing products that cater to evolving preferences for refined and distinctive mobility experiences.

Honda Cars India offers discounts up to ₹ 76,100 in May

Honda Car India has launched special promotions for most of its offerings, including the Amaze, City and Elevate models, throughout May. Honda has been offering significant discounts across its vehicle lineup every month. Which usually include a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Listed below is a summary of the promotions available in May for each model.

Rolls-Royce, Land Rover, McLaren, Bentley to get more affordable as India-UK Free Trade Agreement greenlit

Cars and motorcycles made in the United Kingdom are all set to get more accessible in India as both countries have greenlit the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Under the new FTA, the tariff on fully imported made-in-UK vehicles will drop from over ‘100 per cent’ to just ‘10 per cent’ under a quota. The India-UK FTA especially benefits British luxury automakers, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus, Aston Martin, and McLaren, as well as two-wheeler players like BSA (owned by Classic Legends), Norton (owned by TVS) and Triumph Motorcycles.

