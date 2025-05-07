Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, May 6: Mg Windsor Pro Launched, Hyundai Exter Gets New Variants And More

Auto recap, May 6: MG Windsor Pro launched, Hyundai Exter gets new variants and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 May 2025, 06:00 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The MG Windsor Pro gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels instead of the aero wheels on the other trims

In light of the swift advancements within the automotive industry, staying informed about new developments can prove to be difficult. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt updates regarding important changes in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, May 6.

MG Windsor Pro launched

JSW MG Motor India has launched the latest Windsor Pro, enhancing its best-selling electric vehicle with additional features, cutting-edge technology, and increased range. The new MG Windsor Pro represents the premium variant, priced at 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for direct purchase. This pricing will be valid for the initial 8,000 units. Customers choosing the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for the new MG Windsor Pro can acquire the vehicle starting at 12.50 lakh, with battery rental priced at 4.5 per kilometer. Reservations for the new MG Windsor Pro will commence on May 8, 2025.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at 17.49 lakh

Hyundai Exter gets two new variants

The Hyundai Exter range has been refreshed with two additional variants - S Smart and SX Smart. Both SUV variants are offered with a petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions, as well as a CNG powertrain option. The pricing for the S Smart petrol manual transmission and automatic transmission is set at 7,68,490 and 8,39,090, respectively, while the CNG variant is available for 8,62,890. In contrast, the SX Smart petrol manual variant is priced at 8,16,290, with the automatic version costing 8,83,290. The SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo is available for 9,18,490. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in the lineup. Here's what they have to offer

2025 Yamaha Aerox S launched

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the 2025 Aerox 155 S in the Indian market. This maxi-scooter features refreshed color options and is now equipped with an OBD2 compatible engine to meet the latest emission standards. The new colors include Ice Fluo Vermillion and Racing Blue. The pricing is set at 1,53,430 ex-showroom, while the current Metallic Black variant will remain available at 1,50,130 ex-showroom. The Aerox will still be available through Blue Square dealerships.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes

First Published Date: 07 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
TAGS: JSW MG Motor India MG Windsor Pro electric vehicles EV electric cars Yamaha Aerox Hyundai Exter
