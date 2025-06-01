Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teaser, KTM RC 200 launch, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…

The automotive industry is rapidly changing, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, May 31.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Tata Harrier EV teased on social media. Will it climb to the mountain peak?

Tata EV has teased the much-awaited Harrier EV over social media just days ahead of its launch. The Tata Harrier EV is slated to launch on June 3 as the new flagship for the Indian carmaker's electric vehicle portfolio. The teaser showcases the SUV at the edge of a mountain, ready to climb to the peak. However, the mystery is not revealed yet, and it is expected that the Harrier EV will be showcased, tackling the steep incline. The full advertisement will be released later.

2025 KTM RC 200 launched at ₹ 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen

KTM India has silently launched the 2025 RC 200 in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹2,54,028, so the prices have been hiked by around ₹12,000. For the extra money, the motorcycle now comes with a TFT instrument cluster that is borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke. This also means that the brand updated the switchgear of the new RC 200 to support the instrument cluster. However, KTM has not added the cruise control functionality. Recently, the brand also added a new colour scheme to the RC 200.

Ola Roadster X offered with benefits worth ₹ 10,000 for the first 5,000 buyers

Soon after starting the deliveries of the recently launched Ola Roadster X, the EV manufacturer has announced introductory benefits worth ₹10,000 on the electric two-wheeler. These offers, however, are limited and are only available to the first 5,000 riders. Ola is offering three benefits under the offer, including a free extended warranty for the battery, a free subscription to MoveOS+ and a free ‘Essential Care’ service with the two-wheeler.

Yamaha announces 5-year Roadside Assistance program for its customers

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program. This has been announced to celebrate a 40-year milestone in India. The brand is providing Roadside Assistance at just ₹975 for five years.

