Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more

Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially unveiled the 2025 Gold Wing Tour – the 50th Anniversary Edition in the Indian market today. This touring motorcycle is priced at 39.90 lakh ex-showroom, and bookings are currently being accepted at BigWing Topline dealerships. Customer deliveries for this premium luxury tourer are set to commence in India starting from June 2025.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched

Kawasaki India has introduced the 2025 Ninja 300 to the Indian market. The motorcycle is priced at ₹3.43 lakh ex-showroom. For the year 2025, it features additional enhancements and cosmetic upgrades; however, there are no mechanical changes to the Ninja 300. Deliveries of the refreshed motorcycle are set to commence shortly. The Ninja 300 is priced at ₹3.43 lakh ex-showroom.

The MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 300 features a new, larger windscreen at the front, which is expected to offer improved windblast protection for the rider. The company states that the new windscreen draws inspiration from the Ninja ZX-10R. Additionally, there are new headlamps that maintain the split design but now incorporate a projector setup, enhancing visibility at night. Kawasaki claims that the headlight design is influenced by the Ninja ZX-6R. The updated model is available in three color options: Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey.

Mahindra Thar Roxx production ramped up

Mahindra and Mahindra have declared their intention to increase the production of the Thar Roxx in order to satisfy the high demand and reduce the waiting periods for the SUV. Additionally, the domestic manufacturer has incorporated Dolby Atmos along with a Harman Kardon 9-speaker audio system into the premium AX7L variant. Furthermore, support for the Gaana streaming application has now been included.

