Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter 125 DT SXC (Dual-tone SmartXonnect) at ₹88,942 (ex-showroom) featuring styling enhancements and an added set of features compared to other variants. Previously, TVS had launched the SmartXonnect variant of the Jupiter in 2023. Despite most design elements being consistent with other variants, this new version of the Jupiter 125 introduces a few aesthetic improvements.

Notably, it now comes in two new dual-tone colours named Ivory Brown and Ivory Grey. Additionally, the manufacturer has incorporated dual-tone inner panels, which match the colour of the redesigned single-piece seat. Furthermore, there is a signature LED headlamp, diamond-cut alloy wheels, 3D emblems and a white body-coloured grab rail. This positions the scooter as a competitive alternative to the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and other similar models.

Uttar Pradesh emerges as top state for electric vehicles

Uttar Pradesh holds the record for the highest number of registered electric vehicles in India. Currently, the state boasts 4.14 lakh registered electric vehicles, outpacing both Delhi and Maharashtra. In comparison, Delhi has 1.83 lakh registered EVs, while Maharashtra has 1.79 lakh. The growth of electric vehicles in these states is primarily influenced by the EV policies implemented by the respective state governments, along with the central government's FAME schemes.

According to a report by PTI, Uttar Pradesh has also become the largest beneficiary of the Centre's FAME I and FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) initiatives, which further enhance its electric mobility initiatives. The UP government has introduced its dedicated Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, which is designed to expedite the adoption of EVs and establish a comprehensive charging infrastructure. Through this EV policy, the UP government aims to attract an investment of ₹30,000 crore and generate 10 lakh jobs within the electric mobility sector.

Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted ahead of launch

Kia India has announced the upcoming launch of the all-electric variant of the Carens Clavis. This announcement was made during the unveiling of the Carens Clavis, indicating that the brand plans to introduce the Carens Clavis in the Indian market later this year, and it is set to be the most cost-effective electric vehicle in Kia's lineup.

