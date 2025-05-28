Auto recap, May 27: Tata Altroz facelift reaches showroom, TVS Jupiter 125 teaser, Mercedes-AMG G 63 special edition

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, May 27.

Premium hatchbacks have huge growth potential and will define entire hatchback segment: Tata Motors official

Tata Motors recently launched the updated iteration of its premium hatchback Altroz at an introductory price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift comes with a host of updates enhancing its upmarket quotient, reenergising the segment where it competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. The OEM has already revealed that it is betting big on the new Altroz for the hatchback segment to bounce back. HT Auto had an exclusive interaction with Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, where he said that premium hatchbacks will play a crucial role for the existence of hatchbacks in the near future.

TVS Jupiter 125 teasers afloat on social media

TVS Motor is preparing to launch a new iteration of the Jupiter 125. The company has shared teasers of the scooter on social media, sharing key design details. This new model will be a successor to the previously launched Jupiter 125. The teasers showcase two colours of the scooter, which include a Grey shade as well as a dual-tone white and ivory brown shade. This will be a step up for the manufacturer, as this model has been largely unchanged since 2021. Here are some of the potential updates expected on the upcoming two-wheeler.

Tata Altroz facelift starts reaching showrooms, bookings to begin on June 2

Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Tata Altroz has now started reaching dealerships across the country ahead of its booking commencement date, which is scheduled on June 2. Available in petrol, diesel and petrol-CNG powertrain choices, the Altroz facelift's pricing goes up to ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

India-exclusive Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ set to launch on June 12

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ is set to be launched in India on June 12, 2024. Interestingly, the new Collector’s Edition will be specifically designed for India. Mercedes-Benz India has stated that the AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ is configured and presented jointly by the teams of Mercedes-Benz India and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Given that the new collector's edition will be available in limited numbers, the prices are expected to be upwards of ₹4 crore, ex-showroom. The teaser images showcased by the carmaker hint at a bright exterior paintwork for the iconic SUV, a bright orange paint shade to be specific. Other than this, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition new alloy wheel design as well. Meanwhile, the overall shape and silhouette of the SUV is expected to remain the same, with key design elements being similar to those found on the regular model.

