Auto recap, May 26: Hyundai i20 Magna Executive launched, Toyota Fortuner surpasses 3 lakh sales

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2025, 06:25 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Earlier in the year, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 manual transmission variant was launched at a starting price of ₹46.36 lakh, ex-showroom.
The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Monday, May 26.

Hyundai i20 gets new variant

The Hyundai i20 lineup has recently undergone a revision with the introduction of a new variant - the Magna Executive. This new variant is priced at 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, Hyundai is providing the iVT transmission and an electric sunroof in the Magna variant of this premium hatchback. In the meantime, the Sportz (O) variant of the i20 is now outfitted with numerous premium features, such as a smart key with push-button start, a smart electric sunroof, and a Bose premium seven-speaker audio system, among others. With all these enhancements, the Hyundai i20 has emerged as the most affordable CVT hatchback in India following the latest updates.

The Hyundai i20 offers two transmission options - a five-speed manual gearbox and an iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission). The iVT essentially represents a form of continuously variable transmission (CVT) that provides the ease of clutchless dual pedal technology.

Matter Aera gets lifetime battery warranty

The Indian electric two-wheeler startup, Matter, has launched a lifetime warranty for the battery of its electric motorcycle, the Matter Aera. The company asserts that this is the first instance of such a warranty being provided in India’s electric two-wheeler market. This initiative aims to address the second most significant concern for electric vehicle owners—battery longevity and the costs associated with battery replacement.

The battery, which represents the most costly component of an electric vehicle, will be guaranteed for the entire lifespan of the Aera. Generally, electric vehicle batteries are accompanied by warranties that last between three to eight years. A lifetime warranty represents a substantial shift from this norm and could influence how riders assess the long-term ownership costs.

Also Read : Matter Aera gets lifetime battery warranty. Check details

Toyota Fortuner surpasses 3 lakh cumulative sales

The Toyota Fortuner, recognized as one of the top-selling SUVs in the D-segment, has exceeded the three lakh cumulative sales milestone since its launch. The Fortuner made its entry into the Indian market in 2009. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, remarked that built upon the robust foundation of Toyota’s esteemed QDR (Quality, Durability, and Reliability) philosophy, the Fortuner and Legender exemplify the fundamental values that characterize the company's engineering and manufacturing excellence. These principles are integral to Toyota’s global standing for providing vehicles that not only endure but also perform reliably and maintain their value over time.

Earlier this year, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 manual transmission variant was introduced with a starting price of 46.36 lakh, ex-showroom. This new variant is positioned between the Toyota Fortuner 4X4 AT and the Fortuner GR-S within the lineup. The introduction of this variant marks the debut of 4X4 capability in the Legender range.

Also Read : Toyota Fortuner surpasses 3 lakh cumulative sales since 2009. Check details

First Published Date: 27 May 2025, 06:25 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai i20 Toyota Fortuner Matter Aera electric vehicles

