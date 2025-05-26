Auto recap, May 25: Tata Altroz EV plan paused, Nissan GT-R to be back, Maharashtra EV policy

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, May 25.

Tata Altroz EV plan paused for now. Here's why

Tata Motors launched the updated Altroz premium hatchback in the Indian market earlier this week at an introductory starting price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback now comes available in petrol, diesel and CNG fuel options, while transmission choices include manual, automatic and AMT units. In fact, Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback in the Indian market that comes with a diesel engine. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza rival was supposed to receive an all-electric iteration as well. It has long been speculated that Tata Motors, which currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with models such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, is working on Altroz EV. However, the homegrown car manufacturer has now confirmed that it has paused the plan to launch the Altroz EV temporarily.

Godzilla will be back, promises Nissan as a new GT-R is on the card

Nissan GT-R may not be currently in business, but that doesn't diminish the consumer attention towards this car. And keeping that in mind, Nissan is working on a new GT-R. The Japanese car manufacturer that has been sailing through troubled waters has confirmed that a new GT-R is in development. Nissan GT-R, which is popularly known as Godzilla as one of the insanely powerful sportscar is gearing up for a return. Auto Express has quoted Nissan's VP of Product Marketing Strategy, Arnaud Charpentier, saying that the GT-R will be back, without a doubt. This comment comes at a time when Nissan is undertaking a massive cost-cutting agenda after losing billions in recent years due to sales slumping short of investments.

New Maharashtra EV policy aims 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030

The new Maharashtra EV Policy has received the green signal from the government. With this, the Maharashtra government is aiming to achieve 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration in he state by 2030. The new Maharashtra EV Policy promises a comprehensive supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. It lays down that new residential buildings in the state must provide EV charging facilities and also offers incentives such as a toll waiver for electric vehicles. The new Maharashtra EV Policy has become effective from April 1, 2025 and will remain enforced till March 31, 2030. The Maharashtra government claims that it aims to make the state a leading hub for electric vehicles in the country through incentives, infrastructure expansion and manufacturing support. With this policy, the state government aims to prevent 325 tonnes of PM 2.5 emissions and 1,000 tonnes of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from the transport sector by the end of this decade as part of the Clean Mobility Transition Model.

