Auto recap, May 22: Tata Altroz facelift launched, Kawasaki Versys X-300 launched and more

The automotive sector is advancing swiftly, creating challenges in keeping up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it is released. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Thursday, May 22.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift launched

Tata Motors has introduced the updated version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, in India. Priced from ₹6.89 lakh ex-showroom, the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift aims to revitalize the Indian premium hatchback market, competing against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Regarding the modifications, the new Tata Altroz facelift features numerous enhancements both on the exterior and within the cabin, setting it apart from the previous model.

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched

India Kawasaki Motor has introduced the 2025 Versys-X 300, reintroducing the adventure motorcycle to the market. The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available at a price of ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significantly lower than its initial launch price of ₹4.60 lakh (ex-showroom) a few years back. Similar to its larger counterparts, the new Versys-X 300 embodies the same adventurous spirit while ensuring everyday rideability.

Bajaj Auto takes charge of rebuilding KTM

In a significant decision that embodies its long-term vision and partnership strategy, Bajaj Auto Limited has declared its intention to acquire majority control of the renowned Austrian motorcycle brand KTM. This initiative, being executed through its wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV), awaits the necessary regulatory approvals.

Traditionally, Bajaj has held a minority stake in KTM, maintaining a relatively subdued role in the brand’s global strategy. However, with this proposed acquisition, the Indian automotive giant is poised to transition from the periphery to a central role. This action will establish Bajaj as the majority stakeholder in KTM, shifting its position from a passive investor to an active leader.

Bajaj has already been instrumental in KTM’s expansion through a joint development initiative based in India. This partnership has led to successful local manufacturing, domestic sales, and exports to over 80 international markets. The acquisition is anticipated to further accelerate KTM’s growth trajectory under Bajaj’s stewardship.

