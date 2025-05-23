HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, May 22: Tata Altroz Facelift Launched, Kawasaki Versys X 300 Launched And More

Auto recap, May 22: Tata Altroz facelift launched, Kawasaki Versys X-300 launched and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2025, 08:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
2025 Tata Altroz facelift comes with revamped exterior and interior styling.
2025 Tata Altroz facelift comes with revamped exterior and interior styling.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Altroz CNG arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive sector is advancing swiftly, creating challenges in keeping up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it is released. Below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Thursday, May 22.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift launched

Tata Motors has introduced the updated version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, in India. Priced from 6.89 lakh ex-showroom, the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift aims to revitalize the Indian premium hatchback market, competing against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.45 - 10.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon306 km
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Versys X 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys X 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon24.39 kmpl
₹ 3.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Regarding the modifications, the new Tata Altroz facelift features numerous enhancements both on the exterior and within the cabin, setting it apart from the previous model.

Also Read : 2025 Tata Altroz facelift rejuvenates premium hatchback segment, price starts at 6.89 lakh

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched

India Kawasaki Motor has introduced the 2025 Versys-X 300, reintroducing the adventure motorcycle to the market. The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available at a price of 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significantly lower than its initial launch price of 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom) a few years back. Similar to its larger counterparts, the new Versys-X 300 embodies the same adventurous spirit while ensuring everyday rideability.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched in India, priced at 3.80 lakh

Bajaj Auto takes charge of rebuilding KTM

In a significant decision that embodies its long-term vision and partnership strategy, Bajaj Auto Limited has declared its intention to acquire majority control of the renowned Austrian motorcycle brand KTM. This initiative, being executed through its wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV), awaits the necessary regulatory approvals.

Traditionally, Bajaj has held a minority stake in KTM, maintaining a relatively subdued role in the brand’s global strategy. However, with this proposed acquisition, the Indian automotive giant is poised to transition from the periphery to a central role. This action will establish Bajaj as the majority stakeholder in KTM, shifting its position from a passive investor to an active leader.

Bajaj has already been instrumental in KTM’s expansion through a joint development initiative based in India. This partnership has led to successful local manufacturing, domestic sales, and exports to over 80 international markets. The acquisition is anticipated to further accelerate KTM’s growth trajectory under Bajaj’s stewardship.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto takes charge of rebuilding KTM

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 23 May 2025, 08:42 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj KTM KTM India Kawasaki Versys X 300 Tata Tata Motors Altroz

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.