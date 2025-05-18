Auto recap, May 17: Suzuki Avenis launch, MG Windsor Pro delivery, Hyundai hybrid powertrain & more…

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, posing difficulties in staying informed about all the latest updates. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and timely information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, May 17.

2025 Suzuki Avenis launched at ₹ 91,400, is now OBD2 compliant

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Avenis in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹91,400 ex-showroom. The standard variant of the scooter is now OBD-2B compliant. This has been done so that the scooter complies with the latest emission norms of the country. The new Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is available at all Suzuki dealerships across India in four colour options: Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, and Glossy Sparkle Black. The new Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is powered by a 124.3 cc, all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. It delivers a max power output of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm and is built on Suzuki’s SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance).

MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries begin

JSW MG Motor India has commenced deliveries of the Windsor EV Pro in the Indian market. The EV was launched recently and secured 8,000 bookings in just 24 hours. It is the new top-end variant in Windsor's lineup and comes with several new features over the standard Windsor EV.

Hyundai confirms working on hybrid powertrain, will launch 26 products by FY2030

Hyundai Motor India Limited has confirmed that they are working on hybrid powertrains for its vehicles. The brand plans to launch 26 products that include 20 internal combustion-powered engine cars (including refreshes) and six electric vehicles. The new vehicles will be launched by FY2030.

Interview: TVS One Make Championship winner Saimah Baig opens up on her racing journey

When it comes to breaking barriers, Indian women are leading the charge. Be it the high-stakes corporate world or a highly competitive race track, there’s no denying that women have arrived conquering new horizons. For Pune-based Saimah Baig, the love affair with racing has been fairly recent, and at just three years young on the race track, the athlete has proven her mettle, winning the TVS One Make Championship. We caught up with Saimah recently to know more about her journey so far and what lies ahead.

