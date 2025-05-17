HT Auto
Auto recap, May 16: KTM announces price hike, 2025 TVS iQube launched and more

Auto recap, May 16: KTM announces price hike, 2025 TVS iQube launched and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2025, 08:24 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
2025 KTM 390 Duke
The 2025 KTM 390 Duke doesn't change much in terms of its mechanicals.
2025 KTM 390 Duke
The 2025 KTM 390 Duke doesn't change much in terms of its mechanicals.
The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, posing difficulties in staying informed about all the latest updates. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and timely information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, May 16.

2025 TVS iQube launched

TVS Motor Company has discreetly introduced the 2025 iQube in the Indian market, with updates to both the S and ST variants. The manufacturer has revised the battery pack, implemented several cosmetic enhancements, and adjusted the pricing.

Also Read : 2025 TVS iQube launched, gets a price cut and bigger battery

KTM announces a price hike

KTM India has discreetly raised the prices of certain performance motorcycles. The updated KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, and RC 200 now have increased prices ranging from 1,000 to 12,000. The KTM 390 Duke experiences the smallest price hike of 1,000, while the RC 200 sees a significant increase of 12,000. There are no mechanical modifications to any of the motorcycles.

It is important to highlight that the KTM 390 Duke experienced a price reduction of 18,000 a few months ago, enhancing its competitiveness within its category. The subsequent increase of 1,000 appears minimal in contrast. Additionally, the motorcycle has been upgraded with a cruise control feature and a new black color option. Meanwhile, the KTM RC 390 has seen a price increase of 5,000, aligning it with the 250 Duke, which has also recently undergone a price adjustment.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara design patent filed

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has submitted a design patent application for the e Vitara in the Indian market. This model will mark the manufacturer's inaugural entry into the electric vehicle segment. Although the launch of the electric SUV experienced some delays, the company has announced that deliveries will commence in September 2025. With the design patent now filed, it is anticipated that preparations for the e Vitara's launch are underway. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki has indicated plans to manufacture 70,000 units of the e Vitara annually, with a significant portion allocated for export. The company has also stated that it will not establish specialized dealerships for electric vehicle sales, opting instead to utilize its existing sales infrastructure.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara design patent filed ahead of launch

First Published Date: 17 May 2025, 08:24 AM IST
TAGS: KTM India TVS TVS Motor Company iQube RC 390 RC 200 250 Duke Maruti Suzuki India Limited Maruti Suzuki E Vitara

