Auto recap, May 15: Citroen C3 CNG launched, Flying Flea C6 launch timeline revealed and more

Citroen C3 gets CNG variant

Citroën India has officially commenced the sale of CNG variants of the C3 hatchback. These models will feature CNG kits that are retrofitted at the dealership level. According to the company, these factory-tested kits can achieve a mileage of up to 28.1 km/kg. While online bookings for the Citroën C3 CNG are not available, prospective buyers can have the kits installed for an additional cost of ₹93,000 at authorized Citroën dealerships throughout the country. The CNG kits will be exclusively available for the Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine variants, all equipped with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine.

The C3 CNG is designed to reduce operating costs and emissions while preserving the comfort, performance, and unique style of the C3. Owners will have the option to switch between petrol and CNG using a dedicated button. Citroën assures that the CNG kits will be installed without hindering access to the spare wheel, although there will be a reduction in boot space due to the tank. To maintain the C3’s ride dynamics, Citroën has included specially-tuned rear shock absorbers, reinforced suspension springs, and an anti-roll bar.

Flying Flea C6 launch timeline revealed

Royal Enfield has announced the upcoming launch of its inaugural electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, scheduled for the fourth quarter of FY2026, specifically between January and March of the following year. The S6 model will follow shortly after the C6's introduction. All forthcoming electric motorcycles will be marketed under the Flying Flea brand. At this time, Royal Enfield has yet to determine whether these new electric vehicles will utilize the existing dealership network or if new dealerships will be established exclusively for the Flying Flea brand.

The company has assembled a specialized team of over 200 individuals dedicated to the Flying Flea initiative. They have already submitted 45 patents related to the project, and the electric motorcycle is currently undergoing extensive testing. The current strategy for the Flying Flea is to develop electric motorcycles tailored for urban mobility, emphasizing lightweight designs suitable for city use.

Honda City Hybrid and KTM 250 Duke get a price hike

Honda Cars India has silently hiked prices on the City e:HEV or City Hybrid in its lineup. The only hybrid offering from the Japanese automaker, the Honda City Hybrid is available in a single fully-loaded ZX trim, now priced at ₹20.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the hybrid sedan about ₹29,900 more expensive than earlier.

KTM has increased the price on the 250 Duke in India by about ₹5,000. The 2025 KTM 250 Duke is now priced at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the quarter-litre streetfighter was available with a ₹20,000 discount from December last year, which was initially available till January 2025, but the offer was extended till the end of April.

