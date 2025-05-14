Auto recap, May 13: Kia Carens Clavis launch date, Volkswagen Tayron spotted and more

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, posing difficulties in staying informed about all the latest updates. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and timely information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, May 13.

Kia Carens Clavis launch date revealed

Kia Carens Clavis will launch in India on May 23. The bookings for the MPV are already open. Interested customers can visit their nearest authorised dealerships or the online website and pay a token amount of ₹25,000.

The Clavis will be offered in seven variants - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+. There will be three engine options to choose from - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an output of 113 bhp, a turbo petrol variant with 158 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 114 bhp. Both the turbo petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engines will be equipped with a new manual transmission, while the turbo petrol and diesel variants will also provide options for automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Tayron spotted

The Volkswagen Tayron has been observed on the streets of India without any camouflage. It is anticipated to be available in the Indian market by the end of 2025, signifying Volkswagen's re-entry into the three-row SUV segment. Previously, the brand offered the Tiguan Allspace in India, which has now been succeeded by the newly launched Tiguan R-Line. In the international market, the Tayron is positioned below the Touareg. The vehicle will be imported to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and will be assembled at Volkswagen's facility in Aurangabad.

Maruti Arena cars get 6 airbags as standard

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has revealed that it has enhanced the Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, and Eeco models to include six airbags as standard equipment. Consequently, the entire range of vehicles available through Maruti Suzuki Arena is now fitted with six airbags. Additionally, other models offered at Arena dealerships include the Swift, Dzire, and Brezza. Furthermore, these updated models are now equipped with an Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP), an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Hill Hold Assist. They also feature rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

