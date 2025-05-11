Auto recap, May 10: Volkswagen Golf GTI booking closed, Honda CB650R and CBR650R launch, Citroen and Jeep service camp

Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping abreast of new developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Saturday, May 10.

Volkswagen Golf GTI first batch sold out, bookings closed

Volkswagen India has announced that they are no longer accepting bookings for the Golf GTI. So, the first batch of hot hatch is sold out. Volkswagen is bringing the Golf GTI to India through the CBU or Completely Built Unit route. The prices are not yet announced, but the booking amount was set to ₹2,65,370. Volkswagen clarified that only a limited number of individuals from this list will ultimately be selected to own the GTI.

Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits

Suzuki Motorcycle India is offering summer benefits on its 2025 product lineup, including the Access, Avenis, Burgman Street, Gixxer SF and the V-Strom SX. The benefits include cashbacks, exchange offers and much more. Suzuki made the announcement for these discounts over its social media channels. The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering exchange offers of up to ₹5,000. Moreover, there is a 10-year warranty worth up to ₹2,299 being provided under the umbrella of summer benefits at absolutely no cost. This 10-year warranty plan includes a 2-year standard warranty along with an added 8 years of extended warranty.

2025 Honda CB650R & CBR650R with E-Clutch launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R middleweight performance motorcycles in the country. The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R come with the brand’s E-Clutch technology, which lets riders shift gears without having to use the clutch lever. The 2025 Honda CB650R is priced at ₹9.60 lakh, while the 2025 Honda CBR650R is priced at ₹10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open at Honda Big Wing dealerships for both motorcycles.

Citroen and Jeep roll out service camp for May

Citroen and Jeep have rolled out a service campaign for May 2025. There are offers on service, parts, accessories, and merchandise. The campaign is in effect from 2nd to 31st May 2025. There is also a complimentary vehicle health check-up and exciting rewards with extended warranty purchases. The complimentary summer health check-up ensures vehicles are ready for summer with a complimentary checkup, identifying and addressing any potential issues that could affect performance and safety. Customers can avail of special pricing on labour charges, select genuine parts, accessories, and value-added services designed to suit summer driving needs. Customers can get benefits and expanded coverage options with every extended warranty purchase. Moreover, the brand is offering limited-edition Citroen and Jeep merchandise. Finally, there is a team of factory-trained technicians for these camps.

