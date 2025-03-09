HT Auto
Auto recap, March 8: Honda CB350 range launch, Jeep SUVs get major discounts, Ducati Panigale V4 S new trims

Auto recap, March 8: Honda CB350 range launch, Jeep SUVs get major discounts, Ducati Panigale V4 S new trims

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2025, 08:51 AM
  Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
2025 Honda CB350 Hness
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
2025 Honda CB350 Hness
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Saturday, March 8.

Jeep Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee get benefits of up to 3 lakh

The Indian lineup of Jeep, a brand owned by Stellantis, includes four models: the Compass, Meridian, the newly introduced Wrangler, and the latest Grand Cherokee. Recently, the manufacturer's monthly sales figures have experienced a decline. The Compass and Meridian are no longer generating significant sales volumes. Jeep India has introduced appealing discounts and incentives across its range to prevent further sales deterioration. Customers can save up to 3 lakh on select Jeep SUVs.

Jeep Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee get benefits of up to ₹3 lakh

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S gets Carbon and Carbon Pro trims

Ducati has introduced two new trim levels for the Panigale V4 S in the global market. They are called Carbon and Carbon Pro. The new trims improve the nimbleness and braking performance of the Panigale V4 S, as per Ducati. The brand recently launched the Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S in the Indian market.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S gets Carbon and Carbon Pro trims

2025 Honda CB350 range launched in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 CB350 range, comprising the CB350 H’ness, CB350, and CB350RS models. The modern-classic lineup gets an updated engine to meet the OBD-2B compliance requirements, while Honda has also introduced new colour options for a refreshed look. The 2025 Honda CB350 range starts from 2 lakh, going up to 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is sold via the premium Big Wing dealerships.

2025 Honda CB350 range launched in India with new colours, prices start at ₹2 lakh

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2025, 08:51 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep Compass Jeep Meridian Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Compass Meridian Grand Cherokee Ducati Panigale V4 S Ducati Panigale V4 S Honda CB350 Honda CB350 Honda CB350 H’ness Honda CB350RS CB350 H’ness CB350RS

