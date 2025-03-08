Auto recap, March 7: Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched, Kia Carens crosses major milestone

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, March 7.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Hilux Black Edition in the Indian market, with a starting price of ₹37.90 lakh ex-showroom. This pick-up truck features various aesthetic enhancements; however, there have been no alterations to its mechanical specifications. The Hilux continues to be the leading pick-up truck both in India and globally, and with the launch of the Black Edition, Toyota aims to attract a broader customer base. The Black Edition of the Hilux was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Ultraviolette Tesseract gets 20,000 bookings

Ultraviolette Automotive has successfully secured over 20,000 pre-orders for its recently launched Tesseract electric scooter. With the introduction of the Ultraviolette Tesseract, the electric vehicle manufacturer has ventured into new territory, branding its latest offering as 'The world’s most advanced scooter.' Furthermore, the company has announced an extension of the special introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the initial 50,000 bookings, having previously limited this pricing to the first 10,000 customers. After the introductory period, the scooter will be priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens crosses 2 lakh sales mark

Kia India has reported that the Carens has achieved sales exceeding 200,000 units within 36 months of its launch. The highest-end trims of the Kia Carens represented 24 percent of total sales. Regarding powertrain choices, the petrol variant is the most popular, accounting for 58 percent of sales, while diesel variants comprise 42 percent. Additionally, 32 percent of customers selected Automatic and iMT options. Furthermore, 28 percent of buyers chose variants equipped with a sunroof, and an impressive 95 percent of overall sales were attributed to the 7-seater models, solidifying its reputation as a family-oriented vehicle.

