Auto recap, March 6: Honda H'ness CB350 gets new colour schemes, Lexus LX 500d launched

Honda H'ness CB350 gets new colour schemes

Honda H'ness CB350 will feature three new color options for the year 2025. These new hues are introduced for the premium DLX Pro Chrome variants. The available colors include Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Massive Grey Metallic, and Athletic Blue Metallic. The pricing for these models is set at ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom. A selection of dealerships has already begun to offer these new colors, indicating that deliveries are expected to commence shortly.

2025 Lexus LX 500d launched

Lexus has introduced the refreshed LX 500d in India, with prices commencing at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). The updated Lexus LX 500d was presented at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January and features numerous enhancements, including modifications to its design and an expanded array of features. Reservations for the luxury SUV are now available.

Ultraviolette Shockwave introductory price extended

The recently introduced Ultraviolette Shockwave has garnered more than 1,000 bookings within a mere 24 hours following the commencement of the pre-booking period on March 5, 2025. This new electric enduro motorcycle is priced starting at ₹1.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the initial 1,000 customers. In light of the remarkable demand, Ultraviolette has decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 1,000 bookings.

The UV Shockwave is set to be available at a price of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) following the fulfillment of the initial 2,000 orders. This innovative electric enduro motorcycle is constructed on a completely new Light Motorcycle Funduro platform. It is powered by an electric motor that delivers 14.5 bhp and generates 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. The manufacturer asserts that the bike can reach a maximum speed of 120 kmph, achieving 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The total weight of the electric motorcycle is 120 kg.

