Auto recap, March 5: Ultraviolette Tesseract & Shockwave debut, Ducati Panigale V4 launch, Honda car offers & more…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, March 5.

Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter debuts promising 261 km range

Ultraviolette Automotive has ventured into the electric scooter segment of the Indian two-wheeler market with the Ultraviolette Tesseract. The EV manufacturer that has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with electric sportbikes under the F77 series has launched the Tesseract electric scooter on Wednesday at an introductory price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), which is reserved for the first 10,000 buyers. After that, the scooter will be available at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of this electric scooter will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at ₹ 29.99 lakh

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has gone on sale in the Indian market. It comes to India in two variants - Standard and S. They are priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The motorcycles come to India through the CBU route and the first batch is already sold out. The authorized dealerships will now start delivering the motorcycles to the customers who have placed a booking.

Ultraviolette Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle launched

Ultraviolette Automotive has revealed its next product line and launched the new Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle at its Fast Forward event in Bengaluru. The new Ultraviolette Shockwave is priced at an introductory ₹1.50 lakh for the first 1,000 customers, and the price will increase to ₹1.75 lakh for the rest. All prices are ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the new UV Shockwave begin today, and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Honda offering benefits up to ₹ 90,000 on City, Elevate and City eHEV

Honda Car India has announced benefits worth up to ₹90,000 on its City, Elevate and the City eHEV models. These benefits are applicable in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate deals or any other kind of deals. Buyers may also claim the financial year-end depreciation benefits under the car maker's ‘March End Bonanza’ scheme. With these discounts, the Japanese manufacturer is also looking to boost sales with these offers as the financial year comes to a close.

