Auto recap, March 4: 2025 TVS Jupiter launched, Kawasaki announces discounts and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
2024 TVS Jupiter 110
TVS Jupiter 110 is now OBD2 compliant. There are no other changes to the scooter.
The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, March 4.

Kawasaki announces discounts on its motorcycles

Kawasaki India has introduced a range of discounts varying from 15,000 to 45,000. The models eligible for these offers include the Eliminator 500, Versys 650, Ninja 300, Ninja 500, Ninja 650, and Z900. These discounts, which began on March 1st, will be available until March 31st, 2025. The discounts apply to the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles, and the manufacturer has indicated that the voucher amounts also encompass GST.

Among the models, the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 receives the smallest discount of 15,000, while the Versys 650 is offered with a discount of 30,000. Both the Ninja 300 and Z900 are eligible for a discount of 40,000, whereas the Ninja 500 and Ninja 650 enjoy the highest discount of 45,000.

Also Read : Kawasaki announces discounts of up to 45,000 on its bikes, valid till 31 March

2025 TVS Jupiter 110 launched

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 Jupiter 110 in the Indian market, with prices commencing at 76,691 ex-showroom. The sole update for the 2025 model is its compliance with OBD2 regulations. The company has stated its intention to transition its entire product lineup to OBD-2B standards by the end of March 2025.

Also Read : 2025 TVS Jupiter 110 launched with OBD2 compliance, prices start at 76,691

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq updated

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq have undergone updates for the 2025 model year, accompanied by revised pricing structures. These enhancements include the introduction of additional features in the base and mid-range variants, thereby broadening the appeal of premium offerings to a wider customer base. Both models continue to utilize the same powertrain options, and their distinctive designs remain unchanged.

For the 2025 Skoda Slavia, the starting price is set at 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Classic MT variant, reflecting a reduction of 35,000. Depending on the selected variant, the price decrease can reach up to 45,000. Alongside these adjustments, Skoda has incorporated new premium features into the mid-spec variants, enhancing the sedan's attractiveness to potential buyers.

Conversely, the 2025 Skoda Kushaq sees a price increase of up to 20,000 across most variants. The entry-level Classic trim is now priced at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which represents a rise of 10,000. The Onyx trim, positioned just above, also experiences a similar increase, now featuring 16-inch alloy wheels. The most significant price hike occurs with the Signature trim, which has been upgraded and is now available starting at 14.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0 TSI MT variant. This trim introduces features such as auto-dimming interior rearview mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and fog lamps, along with 17-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof. While many of these features were previously exclusive to the Sportline variant and above, they are now more accessible to a broader audience.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get model year updates for 2025: Prices start at 10.34 lakh

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Jupiter Kawasaki Skoda Kushaq Slavia

