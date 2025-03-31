HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, March 30: Mg Cyberster Pre Booking Begins, Nissan Gt R To Make A Comeback, Kinetic E Luna Design Patented

Auto recap, March 30: MG Cyberster pre-booking, Nissan GT-R comeback, Kinetic e-Luna design patent & more…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2025, 07:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Nissan Hyper Force Concept
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Nissan Hyper Force Concept
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, March 30.

MG Cyberster pre-bookings open ahead of imminent launch, to be sold alongside MG M9

JSW MG Motor India has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming MG Cyberster electric sportscar. Interested consumers can reserve the EV either through the car manufacturer's new MG Select website or by visiting the MG dealerships. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 earlier this year, the MG Cyberster comes as a pure electric roadster, which will be sold through the MG Select premium retail network. It will be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh
₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Nissan GT-R
Engine Icon3799.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.12 Cr
Compare
View Details
Kinetic Green E-luna (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green e-Luna
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹69,990
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Sunny 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2025
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : MG Cyberster pre-bookings open ahead of imminent launch, to be sold alongside MG M9

Nissan GT-R to make a comeback soon as part of global revival: Confirms new CEO

The iconic Nissan GT-R will return as part of a wider plan to reimagine the brand's global image. Ivan Espinosa, due to take charge as Nissan's global CEO in April 2025, has confirmed that the company's future will be built around performance cars. Espinosa deems models such as the GT-R, the Nissan Z, and the Patrol SUV to be fundamental pillars of Nissan's identity—vehicles that express the soul of the brand and resonate throughout the world.

Also Read : Nissan GT-R to make a comeback soon as part of global revival: Confirms new CEO

New Kinetic e-Luna electric moped design patented in India

Kinetic is gearing up to launch the updated version of e-Luna in India in a few months. The automaker has registered the design patent for the upcoming updated version of the electric moped. Kinetic Luna has been one of the popular mopeds in the country, offering last-mile mobility for many riders as well as to the logistics sector. The Kinetic e-Luna comes as a fully electric version of that and the company is now ready to offer an updated model.

Also Read : New Kinetic e-Luna electric moped design patented in India, launch likely during festive season

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2025, 07:16 AM IST
TAGS: Kinetic Kinetic e Luna e Luna electric vehicle electric scooter MG Cyberster electric car EV electric mobility Nissan GTR Nissan GTR

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.