Auto recap, March 30: MG Cyberster pre-booking, Nissan GT-R comeback, Kinetic e-Luna design patent & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, March 30.

MG Cyberster pre-bookings open ahead of imminent launch, to be sold alongside MG M9

JSW MG Motor India has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming MG Cyberster electric sportscar. Interested consumers can reserve the EV either through the car manufacturer's new MG Select website or by visiting the MG dealerships. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 earlier this year, the MG Cyberster comes as a pure electric roadster, which will be sold through the MG Select premium retail network. It will be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

Nissan GT-R to make a comeback soon as part of global revival: Confirms new CEO

The iconic Nissan GT-R will return as part of a wider plan to reimagine the brand's global image. Ivan Espinosa, due to take charge as Nissan's global CEO in April 2025, has confirmed that the company's future will be built around performance cars. Espinosa deems models such as the GT-R, the Nissan Z, and the Patrol SUV to be fundamental pillars of Nissan's identity—vehicles that express the soul of the brand and resonate throughout the world.

New Kinetic e-Luna electric moped design patented in India

Kinetic is gearing up to launch the updated version of e-Luna in India in a few months. The automaker has registered the design patent for the upcoming updated version of the electric moped. Kinetic Luna has been one of the popular mopeds in the country, offering last-mile mobility for many riders as well as to the logistics sector. The Kinetic e-Luna comes as a fully electric version of that and the company is now ready to offer an updated model.

