Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, March 3: Volkswagen Golf Gti And Tiguan R Line India Launch, Hyundai Creta's New Trim, Ola Electric Job Cut…

Auto recap, March 3: Volkswagen Golf GTI & Tiguan R Line India launch, Hyundai Creta new trim, Ola Electric job cut…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2025, 07:03 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, March 3.

Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line to be launched in India soon

The Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-line have been confirmed for the Indian market. The carmaker stated that the two new carlines will be introduced in the early second quarter of 2025. It is expected that the new models will make their debut during the company’s annual conference, which normally takes place in May or June. The current lineup of Volkswagen in India consists of the models like Virtus, Taigun and the Tiguan. The carmaker reported that it saw a three per cent growth in sales volumes from January to February 2025 as compared to the same period last year. Here’s what to expect from the new upcoming models.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line to be launched in India soon. Here's when to expect

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 52 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan
NA
Compare
Nissan Magnite
NA
Compare
Hyundai Creta
NA
Compare
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Hyundai Creta gets new variants and features

The Hyundai Creta lineup has been updated with new variants and features for the 2025 model year. The new update brings in two new variants - EX (O) and the SX Premium, while the company has added new features to the top end SX(O) trim level. The new Hyundai Creta EX(O) sits above the EX trim level and has been priced at 12.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol option and 14.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel one. Meanwhile, the IVT transmission options for the petrol variant and automatic transmission for the diesel engine of the variant have been priced at 14.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The SX Premium trim sits in between the SX and the SX (O) trim level, has been priced at 16.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual transmission option. While the IVT option with the petrol engine has been priced at 17.68 lakh(ex-showroom). The diesel range for the Creta SX Premium variant starts at 17.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Hyundai Creta lineup updated with new variants and features. Here's what's new

Nissan Magnite becomes E20 compliant, crosses 50,000 exports mark

The Nissan Magnite range has now become E20 compatible. The Japanese carmaker has announced that the 1.0L naturally aspirated BR10 petrol engine powering the Magnite is now E20 compliant. Meanwhile, the turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, which also powers the Nissan Magnite, was already E20 compatible. The naturally aspirated engine generates 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine delivers 98 bhp and can produce up to 160 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated variant is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). In contrast, the turbocharged engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Also Read : Nissan Magnite becomes E20 compliant, crosses 50,000 exports mark. Check details

Ola Electric to cut jobs, lay off around 1,000 employees

Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is planning to lay off over a thousand employees and contract workers. According to a report by Bloomberg, the EV maker has decided to cut jobs in an effort to aim for more profit. Ola Electric has not reacted to this development yet. The EV maker had earlier laid off around 500 employees last year. Ola Electric, which launched its maiden IPO last year, is currently witnessing a slowdown in sales with around 25,000 units sold last month.

Also Read : Ola Electric to cut jobs, lay off around thousand employees: Report

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2025, 07:03 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta Volkswagen Golf GTI Volkswagen Golf GTI Volkswagen Golf Golf Tiguan Volkswagen Tiguan Tiguan R Line Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Ola Ola Electric Nissan Magnite Nissan Magnite electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS