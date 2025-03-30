Auto recap, March 29: Tata Nexon EV 45 range test, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features, 2025 Kawasaki Z900 design patent

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Saturday, March 29.

Tata Nexon EV 45 real-world range tested

It would not be wrong to say that it was the Tata Nexon EV that played a huge role in making electric vehicles popular in the Indian market. With every generation, Tata Motors has improved the Nexon EV, and it is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market, with the most number of units sold since it was introduced. Last year, the brand added a new version of the Nexon EV that is equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack. We have tested the Tata Nexon EV 45 to find out the real-world range of the electric SUV.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features revealed

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is all set to launch in the Indian market. The brand has already started accepting pre-bookings, and the SUV will come through the CBU route. Volkswagen has revealed a few features of the Tiguan R-Line. Volkswagen has revealed that the Tiguan R-Line will come with LED Plus headlamps and an animated 3D LED rear combination lamp. There would be Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features revealed, a three-zone climate control system, Park Assist Plus and two wireless chargers. Apart from this, there would be 30 colours of ambient lighting, seats with R badging and R-Line-inspired 19-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. There would also be a panoramic sunroof on offer to provide an airy feel to the cabin. The all-new Tiguan R-Line also features an illuminated moulding between headlamps, rear combination lamps and illuminated door handle recesses, pedals in brushed stainless steel, surround lighting with welcome light, air intake finished in chrome and silver-anodized roof rails.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 design patented in India

Kawasaki has filed a design patent for the 2025 Z900 in India. This leads us to believe that the manufacturer will soon be launching the motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle not only gets cosmetic changes but also comes with new features as well as changes to the engine tune.

