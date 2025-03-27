Auto recap, March 26: 2025 Kia EV6 launched, Nissan teases new compact SUV and MPV

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, March 26.

Hero MotoCorp has recently opened bookings for the XPulse 210 and the Xtreme 250R. The company plans to commence deliveries of both models by the end of this month or during the first week of April. These motorcycles were first introduced at EICMA 2024 and officially launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at ₹1.80 lakh ex-showroom. It is offered in just one variant. Hero XPulse 210 is offered in two variants - Base and Pro. The Base variant costs ₹1.75 lakh, whereas the Pro variant is priced at ₹1.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. When compared to the XPulse 200 4V, the XPulse 210 is priced ₹24,000 higher.

Nissan teases compact SUV and MPV for India

Nissan Motor India has revealed a preview of its forthcoming seven-seater B-MPV, specifically tailored for the Indian market. The company has announced that this new MPV is set to debut in 2025, marking a significant addition to its product lineup in India.

During the recent Global Product Showcase Event in Yokohama, Japan, the company introduced two new offerings intended for the Indian market. Following the launch of the new MPV, a previously announced five-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) is expected to arrive in early 2026. This SUV will compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Skoda Kushaq, among others. Nissan Motor India has confirmed its commitment to introducing four new products by FY26 for Indian consumers across the B, C, and D-SUV segments.

2025 Kia EV6 launched in India

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been introduced with a starting price of ₹65.9 lakh, ex-showroom. In contrast to the previous model, which offered two variants—GT Line and GT Line AWD priced at ₹60.9 lakh and ₹65.7 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively—the 2025 version is exclusively available in the GT Line AWD configuration.

The new Kia EV6 was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. This model continues to compete with its counterpart, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, as well as the BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

