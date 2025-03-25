Auto recap, March 24: Honda Activa e review, Honda QC1 review, Revolt RV BlazeX range test, Citroen discount & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, March 24.

Honda Activa e first ride review: So good but with one major compromise

Honda 2Wheelers India sold 25 lakh units of the Activa range in FY2024 and over 15 lakh units in the first half of FY2025. No surprise then that Activa is India's bestselling scooter and very few have come even close to replicate its success. It’s a big deal when Honda decides to bring an electric version of its top seller. Expectations have been sky-high considering the brand’s late entry into the e-scooter space. It’s not just an Activa with an electric motor; this is a completely new scooter and also marks Honda’s foray into the EV space (alongside the new QC1). The Honda Activa e comes nearly close to being a well-equipped family electric scooter but with one major caveat.

Also Read : Honda Activa e first ride review: So good but with one major compromise

Honda QC1 first ride review: Pricey proposition?

Honda rules India’s scooter market and its foray into the electric mobility segment has been a much-awaited one. Expectations were to see what the Japanese two-wheeler giant would bring to this space after being the undisputed leader for the longest time now. Last November, we got two new products - the Honda Activa e and QC1 - as the brand’s first electric scooters for India. We finally had the chance to sample the new Honda QC1, its most accessible electric scooter on the market, in Bengaluru. Will Honda’s new scooter be a market disruptor?

Also Read : Honda QC1 first ride review: Pricey proposition?

Citroen C5 Aircross transformed into India’s first friction tester at Bengaluru airport

If you have ever seen a yellow SUV scurrying over an airport taxiway or runway, then it was probably a friction test car. Such vehicles are equipped to help ensure safety on runways. Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru is now the first in India to introduce a domestically manufactured friction tester, based on the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. Indian airports have so far relied mainly on imported friction testers. For example, Cochin International Airport employs Volvo V90, and in previous years, Saab 9-5 wagons were the typical sight for this purpose. The vehicles were imported from foreign manufacturers, so the recent innovation at Bengaluru is a significant change.

Also Read : Citroen C5 Aircross transformed into India’s first friction tester at Bengaluru airport. Check details

Revolt RV BlazeX range tested: Real-world numbers vs claimed figures compared

The electric two-wheeler market is now gradually seeing the introduction of newer electric bikes. While electric scooters have long been dominating the electric two-wheeler market, lately many of the EV makers are getting into the electric bike space, especially in the commuter segment. The latest model in the space is the Revolt RV BlazeX. The commuter electric bike is comparable to a 125cc internal combustion engine bike and has been priced at ₹1.14 lakh, ex-showroom. We recently rode the RV BlazeX around a go-kart track. Here’s what the real-world range of the bike was.

Also Read : Revolt RV BlazeX range tested: Real-world numbers vs claimed figures compared

Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross, eC3 get discounts of up to ₹ 1.75 lakh; offer available till…

Citroen is offering significant discounts on its offerings like the Basalt, Aircross, C3, and eC3 for the remainder of March 2025. The French car manufacturer is offering discounts on the MY2023 models of the C3, Aircross and eC3. Alongside that, the MY2024 Citroen Basalt is also fetching significant benefits. The benefits are available at a time when the majority of the automakers present in the country have announced a price hike, effective from April 2025.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross, eC3 get discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh; offer available till…

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: