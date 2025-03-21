Auto recap, March 20: Hero Xtreme 250R and XPulse 210 bookings open, Renault hikes prices and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, March 20.

2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase diesel launched

BMW has announced the pricing for the diesel versions of the updated 3 Series Long Wheelbase. Following the launch of the petrol engine variant in February, the 2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase is now offered with a diesel engine option. The refreshed 3 Series LWB diesel comes in two configurations: the 320Ld M Sport and the 320Ld M Sport Pro, each priced at ₹62 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 188 bhp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that directs power to the rear wheels. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in just a few seconds. In addition to this new diesel engine, the model will also offer the existing 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced bookings for the XPulse 210 and Xtreme 250R motorcycles, with a booking fee set at ₹10,000. These models were unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, following their initial presentation at EICMA 2024. Anticipated deliveries for both motorcycles are expected to occur by the end of this month or early next month. Hero MotoCorp has set the booking amount at ₹10,000.

Renault all-set to hike prices

Renault India has declared an upcoming price increase for the Kiger, Kwid, and Triber, effective April 1st. The adjustment will see prices rise by as much as 2 percent, with the extent of the increase varying across different models and variants. This move is a response to the persistent rise in input costs that the company has faced for a considerable period. This marks Renault's first price adjustment since February 2023.

