Auto recap, March 2: Overage cars in Delhi face challenge, Kolkata's yellow taxi gets new face, Skoda Enyaq production…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, March 2.

Overage vehicles won't get petrol or diesel in Delhi from this date

Overage petrol or diesel vehicles in Delhi will not be able to refuel from fuel pumps in Delhi after March 31. In a move aimed at combating air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced that from April 1, fuel pumps in the city will not sell petrol and diesel to overage vehicles. This means that the owners of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will not be able to purchase fuel from fuel pumps in the national capital.

Kolkata's iconic yellow taxi gets a new face as ageing Hindustan Ambassadors face extinction

In an attempt to revive the iconic yellow taxis in Kolkata, which have been dwindling in numbers over the last few years, the West Bengal government has joined hands wth a private company to launch a fleet of 20 yellow cabs. However, unlike the iconic Hindustan Ambassadors that have become synonymous with the yellow taxis of Kolkata, these new yellow cabs are Maruti Suzuki WagonR models.

Skoda Enyaq EV goes into production, could launch in India in…

Skoda has started assembling the new Enyaq electric SUV at the automaker's key manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic. The Skoda Enyaq comes as the carmaker's second car to adopt the Modern Solid design philosophy, which is incorporated in the Skoda Elroq as well. Interestingly, Skoda Enyaq is expected to launch in India as well. The Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen AG has been gearing up to launch its first electric car in India in September this year. However, Skoda has not confirmed if the upcoming electric car will be the Enyaq.

