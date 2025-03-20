Auto recap, March 19: Hyundai price hike, new Maruti Dzire enters taxi market, Tata Avinya steering wheel design patent

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, March 19.

Hyundai to hike prices across model range by up to 3% from April

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced that prices of its passenger vehicles will increase by up to three per cent, effective from April 2025. The South Korean automaker said the price rise is a result of rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses, among other factors. The quantum of the price hike will depend on the model and variant. Hyundai is the latest in line of automakers to announce price hikes across their respective lineups. Previously, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia announced a price increment from next month onwards. Other automakers also cited rising input costs as the reason behind the price hike.

Also Read : Hyundai to hike prices across model range by up to 3% from April

New Dzire enters taxi market, 2025 Maruti Tour S launched at ₹ 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2025 Tour S sedan for fleet operators in India. The 2025 Maruti Tour S is the commercial version of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is priced from ₹6.79 lakh for the petrol version, going up to ₹7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG option. Maruti previously said that the new-generation Dzire would be sold only to private buyers but the automaker has revised its strategy it seems.

Also Read : New Dzire enters taxi market, 2025 Maruti Tour S launched at ₹6.79 lakh

Tata Avinya steering wheel design patent filed. Here's how it will look

Tata Motors has filed a design patent for the steering wheel of the upcoming Avinya. It is a different unit than what we have seen in the recent models that the OEM has launched. Tata Avinya will not get the illuminated Tata logo. The new steering wheel will get a new two-spoke steering wheel and along with there will be illuminated touch-sensitive buttons on the side. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and there are buttons for cruise control, Advanced Driver Aids System and controls for music and call.

Also Read : Tata Avinya steering wheel design patent filed. Here's how it will look

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: