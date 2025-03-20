HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, March 19: Hyundai Price Hiked, New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets Taxi Version, Tata Avinya Steering Design Patent

Auto recap, March 19: Hyundai price hike, new Maruti Dzire enters taxi market, Tata Avinya steering wheel design patent

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 07:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Tata Avinya X
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Tata Avinya X
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, March 19.

Hyundai to hike prices across model range by up to 3% from April

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced that prices of its passenger vehicles will increase by up to three per cent, effective from April 2025. The South Korean automaker said the price rise is a result of rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses, among other factors. The quantum of the price hike will depend on the model and variant. Hyundai is the latest in line of automakers to announce price hikes across their respective lineups. Previously, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia announced a price increment from next month onwards. Other automakers also cited rising input costs as the reason behind the price hike.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
Range Icon500 km
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Safari Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari EV
₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai to hike prices across model range by up to 3% from April

New Dzire enters taxi market, 2025 Maruti Tour S launched at 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2025 Tour S sedan for fleet operators in India. The 2025 Maruti Tour S is the commercial version of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is priced from 6.79 lakh for the petrol version, going up to 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG option. Maruti previously said that the new-generation Dzire would be sold only to private buyers but the automaker has revised its strategy it seems.

Also Read : New Dzire enters taxi market, 2025 Maruti Tour S launched at 6.79 lakh

Tata Avinya steering wheel design patent filed. Here's how it will look

Tata Motors has filed a design patent for the steering wheel of the upcoming Avinya. It is a different unit than what we have seen in the recent models that the OEM has launched. Tata Avinya will not get the illuminated Tata logo. The new steering wheel will get a new two-spoke steering wheel and along with there will be illuminated touch-sensitive buttons on the side. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and there are buttons for cruise control, Advanced Driver Aids System and controls for music and call.

Also Read : Tata Avinya steering wheel design patent filed. Here's how it will look

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 07:05 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dzire Maruti Suzuki Tata Avinya Tata Avinya Tata Motors

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.