Auto recap, March 18: Tata and Kia cars price hike, BYD's new EV platform, traffic offence penalties become harsher…

Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, March 18.

Tata Punch, Nexon, Safari and more to get pricier from April 2025 onwards

Tata Motors cars, including electric vehicles, are set to get their second price hike for 2025. The company has increased the prices across its portfolio of cars by 3 per cent. Now though, the carmaker has announced its intent to increase the prices of its passenger vehicle offering from April onwards. While the exact percentage increase across the models has not been clarified, the company stated that the extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and variant. Earlier Maruti Suzuki India had also announced its third price hike effective from April 2025.

Kia to hike prices by 3% from 1st April

Kia India has announced a 3three per cent price hike for its cars starting April 1st, 2025. The manufacturer says that the price increase will be applicable across its complete model lineup. The Korean carmaker is attributing the decision to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain costs.

BYD's new Super e-Platform promises 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging

Chinese electric car giant BYD has unveiled its new electric vehicle platform, which claims to flash charge EVs in just five minutes, almost as fast as any internal combustion engine-propelled car refuels at a petrol pump. Christened as Super e-Platform, BYD's new EV platform uses redesigned blade battery packs that support charging multipliers of up to 10 C, the highest of any mass-produced power battery in the world. The new architecture claims to support charging power of up to 1,000 kW.

India introduces stricter traffic fines: Higher penalties and tougher rules from March 1

India has launched strict traffic penalties effective March 1, in an effort to combat rash driving and ensure road safety. With far steeper penalties, jail terms, and community service, the government is sending a signal clear as daylight—traffic offences will no longer be taken lightly. Here are the detailed revised penalties for different traffic violations.

