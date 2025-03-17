Auto recap, March 16: Citroen Basalt Dark Edition teaser, new Bajaj electric scooter, Skoda's India strategy & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, March 16.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition teased ahead of launch

The Citroen Basalt is set to get a Dark Edition soon. The company has recently teased the upcoming Basalt Dark Edition on its social media handles. It is expected that the Citroen C3 Aircross and C3 will also get a Dark Edition later in the year.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter likely to get an affordable variant

Bajaj Auto is working on a new electric scooter, which is likely to come as a more affordable iteration of Chetak. The test mule of the new Bajaj electric scooter has already been spotted testing on public roads, giving us a faint idea of what the new EV would look like despite its heavy camouflage. Almost all the major electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India have been launching their respective products in the affordable commuter segment over the last couple of months. Ola Electric and Ather Energy, along with others, have already adopted this strategy. Bajaj Auto being a major two-wheeler brand and being present in the Indian two-wheeler market, aims to grab a chunk of the bulging commuter electric scooter space. The upcoming EV is expected to play a key role in that strategy.

Skoda Auto reinforces India’s importance in its internationalisation strategy

The Czech carmaker, Skoda Auto, has reiterated India’s key role in its internationalisation strategy. The company recently announced its calendar year 2024 results. During the announcement, the carmaker stated that India remains a key pillar of Skoda Auto’s internationalisation strategy and a future export hub.

