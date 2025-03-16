Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, March 15: TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV patent, Citroen offer, Ola MoveOS 5, traffic violation in Delhi during Holi

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Saturday, March 15.

TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV design patent filed

TVS Motor Company is preparing to launch its new adventure tourer motorcycle in the Indian market. When launched, it will be called Apache RTX 300 and it is one of the most awaited motorcycles. Now, the design patent for the Apache RTX 300 has been filed, and it reveals what the motorcycle will look likeonce it is launched. We can expect that the TVS Motor Company has started preparing for the launch and the ADV should be officially unveiled in the coming 2-3 months.

Also Read : TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV design patent filed. Here's how the motorcycle will look

Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross and eC3 get benefits of up to 1.75 lakh

Citroen India has announced that they are offering benefits on the OEM's lineup of cars. Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross and eC3 models are available with benefits of up to 1.75 lakh. The benefits are available only till 31st March 2025. To get more detailed information of the benefits, interested customers can visit authorized dealerships of Citroen.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross and eC3 get benefits of up to 1.75 lakh

Ola MoveOS 5 Beta sign-up commences

Ola Electric has announced that they have started accepting registrations for customers who are interested in testing out the MoveOS 5 Beta. The brand revealed this with a post on its social media handles. The beta software is available for Gen 1 and Gen 2 electric scooters. The recently unveiled Gen 3 electric scooters already run on the MoveOS 5. Earlier, Ola Electric had said that the beta testing for the MoveOS 5 would begin from mid-February, but it got delayed. As of now, a launch timeline for the stable software has not been unveiled.

Also Read : Ola MoveOS 5 Beta sign-up commences. Check out new features

Traffic violations surge over 100% in Delhi during 2025 Holi celebrations

Traffic violations witnessed a sharp increase of over 100 per cent during Holi celebrations in 2025 with the Delhi Traffic Police issuing 7,230 challans on the festival day. This marks a notable rise from the 3,589 violations recorded in 2024, raising concerns about road safety adherence and compliance with traffic regulations. According to an official police statement, cases of drunken driving saw a substantial rise, with 1,213 motorists penalised this year compared to 824 in 2024. Helmet-related violations also increased by 56 per cent, climbing from 1,524 challans in 2024 to 2,376 in 2025.

Also Read : Traffic violations surge over 100% in Delhi during 2025 Holi celebrations

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST
