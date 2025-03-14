Auto recap, March 13: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launch date confirmed, Mahindra XUV700 gets benefits and more

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Thursday, March 13.

Mahindra XUV700 gets offers on AX7 variants

Mahindra XUV700 has reached a significant milestone of 250,000 units sold in the Indian market. In recognition of this achievement, the manufacturer has revealed that the AX7 variants of the XUV700 will be available with discounts of up to ₹75,000.

Volkswagen Tiguan to launch today

Volkswagen has announced that the Tiguan R-Line SUV is set to debut in India on April 14, 2025. This new-generation Tiguan R-Line will represent the highest specification of the SUV and will be imported into the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The Tiguan R-Line is the first of two new models scheduled for release by VW India. Following its launch, the company plans to introduce the Volkswagen Golf GTI performance hatchback, expected to arrive a few weeks thereafter.

The latest generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan has been available for purchase worldwide since the previous year. This new model is constructed on the MQB-Evo platform and features an increase in length by 30 mm and height by 4 mm, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,680 mm. The design has undergone a transformation, showcasing a more rounded exterior.

Tata Motors enters Sri Lankan market

Tata Motors has declared its entry into the Sri Lankan market, appointing Dimo as the exclusive authorized distributor for its vehicles in the region. The company is set to introduce the Punch, Nexon, and Curvv models, in addition to the Tiago EV. Furthermore, both Tata Motors and Dimo utilized this occasion to present Tata Motors' robust electric vehicle lineup, featuring an exclusive preview of the Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV. The starting price for Tata vehicles in Sri Lanka is LKR 8.7 million.

