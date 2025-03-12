Auto recap, March 11: Donald Trump to buy Tesla EV, 2025 BYD Atto 3 & Seal launch, Tata Sierra trademark and more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, March 11.

Tata Sierra ICE design trademark filed

Tata Motors has filed a design patent for the production-spec Sierra. The vehicle is powered by an internal combustion engine, the brand has already confirmed and showcased the electric-only version of the Sierra as well. Manufacturers file design patents to protect the design language. The design patent reveals that the brand will be making subtle changes to the production-spec version of the Sierra. The kink design element in the B-pillar is no longer available in the production version, but it was there in the model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The alloy wheel has been changed. There is a possibility that Tata Motors might end up offering two alloy wheel designs once the SUV goes on sale.

2025 BYD Atto 3 and Seal launched in India

BYD India has introduced updates to its SUV, the BYD Atto 3 and the BYD Seal electric sedan. Both the 2025 BYD Atto 3 and the 2025 BYD Seal get updated features. In the SUV, a battery upgrade is also included for improved performance. Overall, BYD’s portfolio in India includes four models, namely the BYD Sealion 7, the BYD Atto 3, the BYD eMAX 7 and the BYD Seal. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles at BYD India, stated that these updates aim to enhance the driving experience of the users while keeping pace with technological advancements.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid launched at ₹ 1.45 lakh, is India's first hybrid motorcycle

Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid in the Indian market at a price of ₹1.45 lakh ex-showroom. Yamaha says that it is the first hybrid motorcycle in the 150 cc category. For 2025, it gets new features, an updated engine and other few changes as well.

Trump to buy Tesla EV: US President throws weight behind Elon Musk

In a show of support, the 47th President of the USA, Donald J. Trump, has said on Tuesday that he will buy a new Tesla vehicle on Wednesday morning. This was positioned as an expression of faith in Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, whom Trump praised as, “a truly great American." Trump made the announcement on the social media platform, ‘Truth’, lambasting the boycott attempts against Tesla in what he called an attack against Musk and against his contributions to the nation. Trump also stated that "the Radical Left Lunatics" were unfairly targeting Musk and Tesla, one of the world's leading carmakers. The statement was meant to galvanise support for Musk among Republicans, conservatives and his broader base.

