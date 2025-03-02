Auto recap, March 1: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara crash test, Alto K10 six airbags, Ducati XDiavel V4 in India & more…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, March 1.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara goes through crash test

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is all-set to launch the e Vitara in the Indian market soon. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has started reaching dealerships already. In the meantime, the brand has released a video in which the e Vitara can be seen going through a crash test. However, the crash test was done internally, so we do not know the safety rating of the e Vitara. We expected that the e Vitara would score a good safety rating considering that the model will also go on sale in the European market.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets 6 airbags as standard

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the most affordable passenger vehicle from the carmaker in India, will now be offered with six airbags as standard. The price of the Alto K10 starts at ₹4.23 lakh and goes up to ₹6.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Both prices are ex-showroom. The brand has not made any mechanical or cosmetic changes to the Alto K10. With the six airbags, the Alto K10 is now safer and it could be a good option for someone who is on a tight budget.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e contribute towards 19% year-on-year growth in Feb FY25

Mahindra has announced its sales figures for the month of February 2025. The carmaker sold about 50,420 utility vehicles in the period. This figure stood 19 per cent lower at 42,401 units in February 2024. The manufacturer claims that the growth is a result of its continually expanding SUV portfolio. The auto company also stated that Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e contributed towards 19 per cent year-on-year growth in February FY25.

Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced its sales for February 2025, and the automaker’s cumulative volumes (domestic + exports) stood at 28,414 units. The Japanese carmaker registered a 13 per cent hike in sales last month, against 25,220 units sold in February last year, backed by the models like Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Rumion. Toyota’s domestic sales stood at 26,414 units, a hike of 13.36 per cent, compared to 23,300 units sold during the same period last year. Meanwhile, exports grew by 4.17 per cent to 2,000 units last month from 1,920 units in February 2024.

Ducati XDiavel V4 listed on India website

Ducati XDiavel V4 has been listed on the India website so it is expected that the brand will soon be launching the motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle was revealed recently in the global market. As of now, the price is not yet known. In the global market, the XDiavel V4 will start arriving at dealerships in May 2025.

