Auto recap, June 9: New TVS electric scooter patent, 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R launch, Audi A4 Signature Edition launch & more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Monday, June 9.

Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

The recently launched Tata Harrier EV highlights the company’s deep-rooted collaborative strategy for EVs. Partnering from early days (Tata Power, AutoComp) to present (Harman/Continental), the company aims to leverage global tech and a "local for global" approach for competitive, advanced products.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

TVS patent leak hints at new electric scooter. Is it the brand’s next global electric model

TVS Motor Company appears to be preparing for its next major push in the electric two-wheeler space. A new scooter design, recently leaked via a patent filing in Indonesia, offers the first glimpse at what could be the company’s upcoming electric model. Though there is no confirmation regarding its market-specific launch, the scooter is rumoured to be the new entry-level EV that TVS has already hinted at—a model positioned likely below the iQube in pricing and features.

Also Read : TVS patent leak hints at new electric scooter. Is it the brand’s next global electric model

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R with OBD-2B compliant engine launched at ₹ 9.25 lakh. Check details

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R has been launched in India with a price tag of ₹9.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The update now makes the GSX-8R OBD-2B compliant. With the OBD-2B refreshed, Suzuki is looking to balance environmental responsibility with performance, providing a smooth ride that entices enthusiasts and riders alike. The engine powering the GSX-8R is a 776cc parallel-twin with DOHC and four valves per cylinder that uses a 270-degree crankshaft. This arrangement provides a torquey powerband to get you through traffic, as well as an unmistakable exhaust note, something akin to a V-twin. Also, Suzuki’s patented Cross Balancer system is claimed to minimise the engine vibrations, which improves comfort, especially for longer rides.

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R with OBD-2B compliant engine launched at ₹9.25 lakh. Check details

Audi A4 Signature Edition launched in India at ₹ 57.11 lakh, gets minor design and feature enhancement

The Audi A4 Signature Edition has been launched in India with a price tag of ₹57.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The new special edition model is based on the existing Technology trim. The Signature Edition includes a set of factory-fitted accessories and minor design enhancements but retains the core mechanical and equipment package of the standard A4.

Also Read : Audi A4 Signature Edition launched in India at ₹57.11 lakh, gets minor design and feature enhancement. Check details

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: