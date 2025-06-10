HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, June 9: New Tvs E Scooter Patent Leaked, 2025 Suzuki Gsx 8r Launched, Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched

Auto recap, June 9: New TVS electric scooter patent, 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R launch, Audi A4 Signature Edition launch & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2025, 07:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Tata Harrier EV
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Tata Harrier EV
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
View Personalised Offers on
TVS XL100 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Monday, June 9.

Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

The recently launched Tata Harrier EV highlights the company’s deep-rooted collaborative strategy for EVs. Partnering from early days (Tata Power, AutoComp) to present (Harman/Continental), the company aims to leverage global tech and a "local for global" approach for competitive, advanced products.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
TVS XL100
Engine Icon99.7 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹46,354
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
Engine Icon124 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹83,800
Compare
View Offers
Geliose Hope (HT Auto photo)
Geliose Hope
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹46,999
Compare
View Offers
Polarity Smart Executive (HT Auto photo)
Polarity Smart Executive
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹38,000
Compare
View Offers
Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy GET 1
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹37,500
Compare
View Offers
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport (HT Auto photo)
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport
MaxSpeed Icon100 Kmph
₹40,000
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

TVS patent leak hints at new electric scooter. Is it the brand’s next global electric model

TVS Motor Company appears to be preparing for its next major push in the electric two-wheeler space. A new scooter design, recently leaked via a patent filing in Indonesia, offers the first glimpse at what could be the company’s upcoming electric model. Though there is no confirmation regarding its market-specific launch, the scooter is rumoured to be the new entry-level EV that TVS has already hinted at—a model positioned likely below the iQube in pricing and features.

Also Read : TVS patent leak hints at new electric scooter. Is it the brand’s next global electric model

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R with OBD-2B compliant engine launched at 9.25 lakh. Check details

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R has been launched in India with a price tag of 9.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The update now makes the GSX-8R OBD-2B compliant. With the OBD-2B refreshed, Suzuki is looking to balance environmental responsibility with performance, providing a smooth ride that entices enthusiasts and riders alike. The engine powering the GSX-8R is a 776cc parallel-twin with DOHC and four valves per cylinder that uses a 270-degree crankshaft. This arrangement provides a torquey powerband to get you through traffic, as well as an unmistakable exhaust note, something akin to a V-twin. Also, Suzuki’s patented Cross Balancer system is claimed to minimise the engine vibrations, which improves comfort, especially for longer rides.

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R with OBD-2B compliant engine launched at 9.25 lakh. Check details

Audi A4 Signature Edition launched in India at 57.11 lakh, gets minor design and feature enhancement

The Audi A4 Signature Edition has been launched in India with a price tag of 57.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The new special edition model is based on the existing Technology trim. The Signature Edition includes a set of factory-fitted accessories and minor design enhancements but retains the core mechanical and equipment package of the standard A4.

Also Read : Audi A4 Signature Edition launched in India at 57.11 lakh, gets minor design and feature enhancement. Check details

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2025, 07:16 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Tata Motors Tata Harrier EV Harrier EV Tata electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Suzuki GSX 8R Suzuki Audi A4 Audi A4 luxury car electric car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.